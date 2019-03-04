Man With Nothing to Hide Freely Gives Away His Electronic Privacy in a Raw Colored Pencil Animation

In 2015, filmmaker Daniel Šuljic created “Transparency”, a raw, colored pencil animation that shows a hapless man as he freely gives away his privacy through a variety of electronic means in every part of his life. While the man acknowledges his openness, he also tells the air that he’s a good man with nothing to hide.

Moving through a world filled with scanners and surveillance algorithms, while frivolously using different social networks, online forms and credit cards, the man of today gives away his privacy voluntarily. A decent citizen has nothing to hide. Only criminals do.

via Vimeo Staff Picks