A Wonderful Demonstration Showcasing the Traditional Art of Japanese Wood Joinery Without Nails or Glue

Woodworker Dylan Iwakuni demonstrated the wonderful traditional art of Japanese wood joinery with several different examples. This particular technique of joining pieces of wood without any adhesives or nails was brought to Japan from China in the late 12th century and has been used for all sorts of projects of varying sizes. It also offers excellent strength and stability due to the exact fit of the joints.

via Open Culture