The Mournful Wail of The Toys ‘R’ Us ‘I Don’t Wanna Grow Up’ Theme Song as Performed In a Minor Key

As part of his excellent Major to Minor video series, Chase Holfelder performed the familiar Toys’R’Us “I Don’t Wanna Grow Up” theme very slowly and in a minor key, turning the happy little jingle into a rather introspective, mournful wail. This version of the song is perfectly appropriate at this time, as the company announced yesterday that they would be shuttering stores both the United States and Great Britain.

In light of the sad news of Toys ‘R’ Us potentially closing all of their stores, I thought it’d be appropriate to transpose their classic “I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us Kid” jingle to a minor key. ? R.I.P. TOYS ‘R’ US (1948-2018)

Here’s the original major key version of the jingle from sometime in the 1980s.

