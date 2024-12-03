Famous Toy Crazes That Caused Parents to Go Mad During the Holidays

Nostalgic documentarian Rhetty for History looked back at some of the most famous toy crazes that caused parents to go mad during the holidays. Particularly when there were large shortages due to high demand.

Sometimes the hottest toys of the year can make people act insane. Parents try their best to get their children what they want. Unfortunately, it can go a little too far at times. In this video we will have a look back some of the toys people fought over!

Included among these toys are Mr. Potato Head, Cabbage Patch Dolls, Transformers, Teddy Ruxpin, Tickle Me Elmo, Ty Beanie Babies, Furby, The Nintendo Wii, Zhu Zhu Pets, and dolls from the Disney movie Frozen.