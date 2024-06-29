How the New Ravenmaster at the Tower of London Gets the Birds Ready For the Day

Historic Royal Palaces spoke with Yeoman Warder Barney Chandler who talked about how his new job as Ravenmaster at the Tower of London is coming along and what he does to get the birds ready for the day. Chandler was appointed to his new role in March 2024.

A morning with the Ravenmaster Yeoman Warder Barney Chandler updates us on how he’s settling in as the Ravenmaster and shows us part of the ravens’ morning routine at the Tower of London.

Chandler’s First Day on the Job

The Yeoman Warders, known as Beefeaters, hold a very important role in the safety of the tower.

Legend says that the kingdom and the Tower of London will fall if the resident ravens ever leave the fortress.

Here are a few videos about the ravens under previous Ravenmaster Chris Skaife.