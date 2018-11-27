Compassionate Tourist Attempts to Feed the Huge Number of Homeless Dogs Who Live in Cusco, Peru

While visiting Cusco, Peru, travel vlogger Nicki of Hello Nicki Travels noticed the unusually high number of stray “plaza dogs” who live outside of the city center. Fully aware that she could only do so much as a tourist, Nicki took to the streets with a bag of dog food and attempted to feed as many of these homeless canines as she could.

At first, the dogs were wary and refused Nicki’s intended kindness, but after she showed sincere affection to one of the dogs, several other dogs came directly to her for food. Nicki continued on her mission until she ran out of food. She went to the store for more, but the dogs had already hunkered down somewhere for the night.