Steve Lukather (guitar), Joseph Williams (vocals, keyboards) and Lenny Castro (percussion), three members of the band Toto, performed a very cheerful rendition of their iconic song “Africa” aka the internet’s favorite song.

Even in these current times of social distancing, we can still come together.

Williams, who seemed to have recorded his portion earlier, gleefully danced around the room with a vacuum cleaner and with his microphone as a partner.