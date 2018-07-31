Laughing Squid

Toto Performs a Live Cover of the Weezer’s ‘Hash Pipe’ Six Weeks After Weezer Covered Toto’s ‘Africa’

While performing live in Vancouver, the band Toto played a really great cover of the Weezer song “Hash Pipe”. This comes just six weeks after Weezer performed a live cover of the Toto song “Africa” on Jimmy Kimmel Live at the behest of a Twitter campaign started by Mary Klym, a 15 year old girl from Ohio.

The song we picked was ‘Hash Pipe’ because we were smoking hash before they were born. We don’t normally engage in this kind of behavior but we were young once.

Here’s the original video for “Hash Pipe”

Here’s Wheezer’s long awaited cover of “Africa”.



