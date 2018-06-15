Laughing Squid

Teenage Fan Convinces Weezer to Play the Toto Song ‘Africa’ Through a Clever Twitter Campaign

A determined teenager named Mary Klym who lives in Ohio decided that she really wanted Weezer, her favorite band, to cover the “internet’s favorite song” namely “Africa” by Toto. So she embarked on a Twitter campaign in order to see if she could make her wish come true. At first the band had a bit of fun with their devoted fan, performing a cover of “Rosanna“, another song on the same album instead.

Eventually the band relented, first releasing an audio version of the song.

Then on on June 12, 2018. they performed a live version of the song for Jimmy Kimmel Live, bringing original Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro onstage to play his iconic solo.

The song went over so well that it debuted at number 89 on Billboard’s Top 100.


