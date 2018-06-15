Teenage Fan Convinces Weezer to Play the Toto Song ‘Africa’ Through a Clever Twitter Campaign

A determined teenager named Mary Klym who lives in Ohio decided that she really wanted Weezer, her favorite band, to cover the “internet’s favorite song” namely “Africa” by Toto. So she embarked on a Twitter campaign in order to see if she could make her wish come true. At first the band had a bit of fun with their devoted fan, performing a cover of “Rosanna“, another song on the same album instead.

Eventually the band relented, first releasing an audio version of the song.

Blessing the rains down on @JimmyKimmelLive tomorrow! Watch our performance at 11:35/10:35c on @ABCNetwork. pic.twitter.com/el0mgj1YxX — weezer (@Weezer) June 11, 2018

Then on on June 12, 2018. they performed a live version of the song for Jimmy Kimmel Live, bringing original Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro onstage to play his iconic solo.

Performed the sweet sounds of Africa on @JimmyKimmelLive last night https://t.co/QHq2YeJgBB — weezer (@Weezer) June 13, 2018

.@Weezer covers @Toto99com's "Africa" and we have a 15-year-old with a Twitter account to thank for it! #WeezerCoverAfrica pic.twitter.com/dNkRG58ixI — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) June 13, 2018

The song went over so well that it debuted at number 89 on Billboard’s Top 100.