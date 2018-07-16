A Surprisingly Quick Moving Tortoise Chases His Lawn Mowing Human Around the Yard

A surprisingly fast moving African spurred tortoise named Moses amusingly chased his human Jimbo Creppel around the backyard as he methodically went back and forth across the grass with a lawn mower. According to Creppal’s kid, Moses likes to catch up with the mower and ride for a bit.

