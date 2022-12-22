The Top Christmas Toys of the 1980s and 1990s

Rhetty for History, a visual listmaker compiled the top Christmas toys introduced in the 1980s and 1990s. Some have gone extinct, while others are very much still in play, at least in concept.

The holiday season is usually when we reflect back on the year and think about everything we experienced. It’s also a time when we think back to our childhood and remember that magical time at Christmas and the special gifts we recieved.

This list includes Rubik’s Cube, Cabbage Patch Kids, Transformers, Teddy Ruxpin, Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and Game Boy, Troll dolls, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sega Genesis, Beanie Babies, Tamagotchi, Pokémon, Furby, and Tickle Me, Elmo, to name a few.