New York City Horn Trio ‘Too Many Zoos’ Perform Brilliant Cover of Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Too Many Zooz, the powerful New York City horn-based trio with a very big sound, performed a brilliant instrumental cover of the iconic Nirvana song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” while at Moon Studios in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
Trumpeter Matt Doe played the vocal line to perfection with a bit of impressive shredding at the chorus, while saxophonist Leo P actively preened in front of the camera before hitting his own solo. Percussionist King of Sludge calmly held his own while providing the constant beat throughout the entire song.