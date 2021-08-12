New York City Horn Trio ‘Too Many Zoos’ Perform Brilliant Cover of Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Too Many Zooz, the powerful New York City horn-based trio with a very big sound, performed a brilliant instrumental cover of the iconic Nirvana song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” while at Moon Studios in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Trumpeter Matt Doe played the vocal line to perfection with a bit of impressive shredding at the chorus, while saxophonist Leo P actively preened in front of the camera before hitting his own solo. Percussionist King of Sludge calmly held his own while providing the constant beat throughout the entire song.

NEW VIDEO UP ON YOUTUBE GO CHECK IT OUT :) https://t.co/95a6gzjDjJ pic.twitter.com/p2DPP5rqs5 — too many zooz (@TooManyZooz) August 11, 2021