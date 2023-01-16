The Impressive Beauty of Master Letter Design

Self-taught artist Tomasz Biernat showcases his incredible skill with demonstrations of his hand lettering, calligraphy, and logo design. His work is impressively deliberate and clean, ranges from very simple to very ornate, and can be done in various styles.

Tomasz Biernat is part of a new generation of Polish graphic designers. Through years of self-directed learning, he has specialized in many different areas such as branding, typography, car design, chinese artwork, guilloche, crayon drawings, and T-shirt design.

Here’s more of Biernat’s work.

