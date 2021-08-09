Tom Scott Raises the Iconic Tower Bridge of London

The very curious Tom Scott (previously) worked with the local authorities governing river and road traffic in order to have the chance to raise the iconic Tower Bridge in London. A barge named Will was making its way through the River Thames and needed the bridge’s bascules to be lifted out of the way. After following the proper process and safety procedures that govern the raising of the bridge, Scott pressed a series of buttons, grabbed hold of the joystick, and raised the bridge. The Will was able to pass safely through.

Tower Bridge is a tourist attraction these days: but first and foremost, it’s a working, lifting bridge. And river traffic comes first.