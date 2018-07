Former F1 racer and designer Taso Marques has created the TMC Dumont, an incredibly sleek, low-to-the-ground motorcycle that sports an airplane engine and giant silver wheels without hubs, looking very much like something out of a science fiction film. The bike made its debut at Daytona Bike Week in March 2018 and won all sorts of admiration and accolades for its design.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the assembly of the TMC Dumont Motorcycle.

A post shared by Tarso Marques (@tarsomarquesoficial) on Jul 3, 2018 at 5:10pm PDT

A post shared by Tarso Marques (@tarsomarquesoficial) on Jun 13, 2018 at 5:34am PDT

via The Awesomer