Grant O’Brien of College Humor offered five handy tips on cooking for a single solitary person. The first two tips, (ordering takeout and cereal with alcohol), didn’t involve cooking at all, while the next two tips really brought home how lonely he really was. The final tip was shown only in banners as O’Brien had reduced himself into semi-catatonic state without speech.

