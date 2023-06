Exploring Tiny Hole That Leads 220 Feet Underground

James and Edward of the ActionAdventureTwins joined fellow spelunking brothers Nate and Ben from Deep Freedom to explore a tiny hole in the forest that unexpectedly led 220 feet underground into a giant sinkhole.

You would never expect this tiny hole in the forest to open up into this massive deep sinkhole.

Like a previous descent, they carefully rappelled down the walls and made their way down, where they investigated what lay below.