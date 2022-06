Spelunking Twins Explore a Hole That Leads to a Massive 220 Foot Drop Down Into the Earth

Spelunking brothers James and Edward of the ActionAdventureTwins found a massive hole that dropped 220 feet into the Earth and went down to explore.

Do Not Fall In This Hole. anybody who does will drop straight down hundreds of feet into a massive cave. watch us go inside and explore as far as we can go!

After carefully making their way to the bottom, they found pools of water on the cave floor with some very large salamanders.

