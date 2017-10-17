A Teeny Tiny Hedgehog Camps Out Under the Great Big Sky With Teeny Tiny Custom Camping Gear

An absolutely adorable teeny tiny hedgehog named Azuki decided to go on a short camping trip in order to find some rest and relaxation under the big starry sky. Luckily, he had all the proper gear to make his trip a comfortable – a teeny tiny tent, a teeny tiny chair, a teeny tiny wagon, a teeny tiny cooktop, a teeny tiny cooler and a teeny tiny canoe, all custom made by the outdoor company Coleman. Azuki kept a running diary of how much fun he was having.
I am leaving for the first camp of Azuki from today! I want to make it fun camp. I asked Coleman to help me build a tent. The inside of the tent is comfortable…Lunch in nature feels better than usual. Camp food is so good….The camp was so much fun…The stars were very beautiful last night.
via Bored Panda