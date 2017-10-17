A Teeny Tiny Hedgehog Camps Out Under the Great Big Sky With Teeny Tiny Custom Camping Gear

I am leaving for the first camp of Azuki from today! I want to make it fun camp. I asked Coleman to help me build a tent. The inside of the tent is comfortable…Lunch in nature feels better than usual. Camp food is so good….The camp was so much fun…The stars were very beautiful last night.

