Incredible Drone Footage of a Multi-Vortex Tornado Taking Down Wind Turbines in Greenfield, Iowa

Storm chasing meteorologist Reed Timmer captured high-resolution POV drone footage of a devastating multi-vortex tornado as it came across open land near Greenfield, Iowa, taking out wind turbines and homes, and farms in its highly destructive path.

The most incredible tornado footage ever captured by drone near Greenfield, Iowa with up-close helical suction vortex action. … Dominator FPV drone orbited the tornado racing northeast at 55 mph. Dominator 3 could have directly intercepted this tornado.