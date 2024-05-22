Middle-Aged Dad Jam Band Covers Billy Joel’s ‘Scenes From an Italian Restaurant’ With ‘Weird Al’ on Accordion

David Wain‘s Middle-Aged Dad Jam Band performed an amazing cover of the classic Billy Joel song “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant” in a garage, with longtime Laughing Squid friend Kestrin Pantera on cello and “Weird Al” Yankovic on accordion. Vocalist Ken Marino handled the rapid-pace lyrics of the song with great skill, sounding much like Joel himself.

‘Scenes from an Italian Restaurant’ (Billy Joel) | Middle Aged Dad Jam Band

The band also covered Bruce Springsteen’s classic anthem “Born to Run”.

