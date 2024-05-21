Kayakers Race Down a Drainage Ditch Into the Ocean

Bored whitewater kayakers amusingly paddled their boats in the rain down a small stream of water in a drainage ditch in Lions Bay, British Columbia, until they hit the deep water of the Pacific Ocean.

Once the rain started coming down, this trio of friends made a road trip to Lions Bay, BC, where they had seen an extremely long drainage ditch that’s perfect for a kayaking. After lowering their boats into position + pressing record on their GoPros, the crew raced down towards the Pacific Ocean.

Perhaps they got the idea from Benny Marr and Rush Sturges, who previously paddled this same route in a tandem kayak.