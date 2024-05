Engineer Deconstructs a Piece of Duct Tape to Explain How It Is Engineered

Bill Hammack the Engineer Guy, deconstructed a piece of duct tape in toluene, to explain the history, the engineering, and the incredible usefulness of the product.

Bill explains that duct tape was invented in the 1940s to seal ammunition boxes, but now is used to temporarily fix many things.

Hammack also explains where duct tape should never be used.

Duct tape — surprisingly! — should never be used on ducts