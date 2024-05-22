Man Dressed as a Ghost Uses Stork Puppet to Feed an Abandoned Baby Stork

Gary Zammit of The Screech Owl Sanctuary and Park in Queens, Cornwall, England dressed up like a ghost and used a stork hand puppet to feet a baby stork who had been abandoned by his mother. Zammit explained that he uses the puppet because it is very important to not let the stork imprint on humans for food.

When he’s fed, we’re going to use this puppet to encourage him to feed and every time he feeds he’ll see it. … He’s now associating the puppet with mum and feeding him, rather than if he saw a human feeding him, he’d become what we call a food associated imprint and wouldn’t have any clue that he’s a stork in the future.