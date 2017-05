A post shared by Alexy Frangieh (@alexyfrangieh) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:51pm PST

Official Nikon photographer Alexy Frangieh created an absolutely gorgeous interactive “timeslice” through a process he calls “Stratochronokinetics“. The process built sliding slices from hundreds of digital photos taken from the same location in Ehden, Lebanon over the course of ten months.

Stratochronokinetics -What more does a “sequencing maniac” want than this “swipe for more” feature?

via PetaPixel