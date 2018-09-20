Laughing Squid

Times Newer Roman, A Wider Version of the Font to Help Students Fulfill Page Requirements Faster

One of these lines

The wonderfully creative interactive design shop mscf has made it easier for students to meet arbitrary page length requirements while still using a traditional neutral font like Times New Roman. This alternate version of the same font, aptly titled Times Newer Roman, is 5-10% wider, thereby taking up more space on the page.

Introducing Times Newer Roman, a font that kinda looks like Times New Roman, except each character is 5-10% wider. Fulfill lengthy page requirements with hacked margins, adjusted punctuation sizing, and now, Times Newer Roman!

Side Comparison

fml Size
Word Count

