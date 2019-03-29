Timelapses of Colorfully Illustrated Pancakes

The wonderful Dancakes is a company in St Louis, Missouri that was co-founded by Daniel Drake and Hank Gustafson. They also employ talented pancake artists who create colorfully illustrated flapjacks for timelapses and live audiences upon request. Included their wonderful work are the edible images of Bugs Bunny, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, birds and animals, and even a few reflecting popular memes of the day (including the one about the St. Louis bagel).

Dancakes is the first name in Professional Pancake Art. Our talented and charismatic artists create portraits and designs out of 100% edible pancake batter for events around the world, bringing joy and laughter wherever we go.