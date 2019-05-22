An Amazing One Minute Timelapse of a Self-Tweeting Plant Slowly Growing Over the Course of Three Years

In 2016, Brooklyn game designer Nicole He set up a meditative experiment in which a webcam would take a picture of a fiddle-leaf fig plant she named Grow Slow. The camera then automatically tweeted the photo from the same day at 10:17 AM every day for three years.

it’s @grow_slow’s third birthday on tuesday ? yes i will make a timelapse https://t.co/jwRLvniCxQ — Nicole He (@nicolehe) May 19, 2019

On Grow Slow’s third birthday, He created an amazing timelapse from the thousands of pictures taken over the course of the project.

@grow_slow is a meditation on nature and technology. Every morning at 10:17 am, a webcam takes a photo of my fiddle-leaf fig plant and tweets it. …The internet is fast, but plants are slow. This project is an experiment in combining those two things. @grow_slow follows the philosophy of the Slow Web. Any one picture might be mundane by itself, but as a collection, they become interesting over the course of time.

Three years ago exactly, I started a slow internet project – mundane every day, but interesting over the course of time. @grow_slow has now tweeted a pic of itself over 1000 times. ? ? Here’s a birthday time lapse of every photo of @grow_slow so far: pic.twitter.com/5jabBfToOq — Nicole He (@nicolehe) May 21, 2019

via Miss Cellania