10 Day Timelapse of Shiitake Mushrooms Growing

Photographer Jens of Another Perspective (previously) captured the remarkable process of growing Shiitake mushrooms from a single block of spores into beautiful matured caps over the course of 10 days through timelapse photography.

Using two cameras for different perspectives I took one image every 5 minutes showing how shiitake mushroom starts to grow. After harvesting 500g of mushrooms, the block needs to rest for a while until it gets soaked with water and the shiitake will start to grow again.


