A Timelapse Compilation of Plants Growing to Jazz

Boxlapse Films (previously) has put together their fifth timelapse compilation that features various plants pushing through the soil and growing over the course of many days. Plants included are Chia, tobacco, Trinidad scorpion chili, avocado, and clover, all grown from seeds.

The number of days ranges from 30 to 174 and totaling up to 520 days that are fully represented in just eight minutes. The soundtrack to each growth spurt are songs by jazz musician Hara Noda.

Here are several of the plants growing individually.