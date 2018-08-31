Laughing Squid

Timelapse of Man Growing a Massive Beard While He and His Wife Travel 911 Days Around the World

A Russian man named Jon decided that he would stop shaving while he and his wife Eva traveled around the world for an amazing 911 days. When the couple embarked upon the trip in September 2015, Jon’s face was completely bare. This was very much not the case they returned home 2.5 years later. During that time Jon’s beard grew in like a weed, reaching far down onto his chest, all of which was documented in a timelapse video.

While Jon’s friend joked about cutting it all off, the beard made all the way through to the end of the trip.

