A Breathtaking Timelapse of Incoming Supercell Storms Forming Above the Great Plains

Storm chasing photographer Chad Cowan has created an absolutely breathtaking timelapse entitled “Fractal“. This stunning footage, set to a dramatic orchestral soundtrack, encompasses six years of incoming supercells forming above the Great Plains.

This collection of timelapses was gathered over the last six years. The project started out as wanting to be able to see the life-cycles of these storms, just for my own enjoyment and to increase my understanding of them. Over time, it morphed into an obsession with wanting to document as many photogenic supercells as I could, in as high a resolution as possible, as to be able to share with those who couldn’t see first-hand the majestic beauty that comes alive in the skies above America’s Great Plains every Spring

Cowan has also posted some of his amazing storm photography on Instagram.

A post shared by Chad Cowan (@stormtimelapse) on May 29, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

A post shared by Chad Cowan (@stormtimelapse) on May 5, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

A post shared by Chad Cowan (@stormtimelapse) on May 30, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

A post shared by Chad Cowan (@stormtimelapse) on May 31, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

via Vimeo Staff Picks