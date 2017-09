YouTuber oOtoke created an amusing timelapse that encompassed over 1,000 photos over three years of him lip-synching the song “ Halo, Džozefina ” by singer Djordje Marjanovic . oOtoke’s performance was spot on, particularly with his seemingly fast growing locks and ever changing facial hair.

