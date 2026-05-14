Orphaned Baby Sloth Thrives in the Care of Devoted Rescuers

A tiny baby sloth, who was only four days old when her mother was killed by stray dogs, was rescued by the Funcionarios de Protección Civil Baruta in Venezuela, who found her sitting alone next to her mother’s body.

(translated) Baruta Civil Protection officials rescued this little sloth baby in Los Guayabitos. …thanks to the quick action of neighbors and PC officials, the baby was rescued and immediately transported to a veterinary center.

After being seen by the veterinarian, the baby sloth was taken to Fundación Chuwie, where the incredible team nursed her back to health.

This little girl was found in late December of 2025. …She was literally days old and weighed about half a pound. No one knew if she would make it, but day by day, she got stronger. and started exploring the world around her. …As of April 2026, this little girl has reached her goal weight of 700 g, which is about 1 and 1/2 lbs.

Once this young sloth’s weight stabilizes, she will be released back into the wild.

The goal is to get her strong enough to be reintroduced to the forest and to live the way a healthy little sloth should.

Fundación Chuwie