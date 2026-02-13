Dedicated Man Rescues Wayward Sloths Who Hang Around Miranda, Venezuela

Juan Carlos Rodríguez, the co-founder of Fundación Chuwie, rescues wayward sloths who hang around Miranda, Venezuela, ensuring they are healthy, and then releases them back into the wild.

The team at Fundación Chuwie shared how often they find sloths wandering through town — and how they safely rescue and release them back where they belong!

The team focuses their concern around the safety of these stubborn tree dwellers, particularly when they get near electrical lines, fences, and other animals. They also seem to have a fondness for firehouse poles. And while they have the best intentions, the sloths are not happy about being removed.

(translated) Well, we’re here with the guys from the fire department, and we have this little girl who was practicing….Look at the situation. Wires, houses, more wires, and in one of these houses there are dogs, so this little girl can’t stay here. And look, she doesn’t really like the idea of ??being rescued because she doesn’t know she’s being rescued.

The foundation was named after a rescued sloth who became best friends with a beagle.