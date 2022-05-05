Rescued Sloth and Beagle Become Best of Friends

When a wayward sloth got tangled in electrical lines, Haydee Rodríguez and her husband Juan Carlos took action to rescue the animal and take him in and take care of him. The sloth, whom they named Chuwie El Galan, needed recovery as the wires burned his left hand, claws, and legs. As he was recovering, a sweet little beagle named Seven decided to become friends with the new resident. Chuwie was a bit reticent at first, but Seven persisted. Now the two have become the best of friends.

Beagle very slowly wins over this rescued sloth by acting just like him — and it finally pays off when the sloth snuggles with him!

After rescuing Chuwie, Rodríguez and Carlos started the Fundacion Chuwie Centro de Rescate y Rehabilitacion de Perezas (Chuwie Foundation: Sloth rescue and Rehabilitation Center) in Venezuela, with Chuwie as their ambassador. Sadly, Chuwie can never be released back into the wild due to his injuries, but he does a good job welcoming the other sloths (and beagles) that come into the house.