Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An adorable three year old girl named Audrey, who lives in Labuan, Malaysia with her family, joined her musician father Ujang Ijon in a badass acoustic cover of the classic Rage Against the Machine anthem “Killing In the Name” (previously). According to Ijon, Audrey really likes this song.

The song killing in the name cover by audrey was taken by me and my kids. audrey really like this song.

RATM guitarist Tom Morello enjoyed this cover so much that he shared it on his own social media.

via Glenda Bautista-Baker