Magician Performs Mind-Bending Dance on Three Legs

While appearing on the show Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Swedish magician Axel Adler performed a mind-bending dance on three legs. Each leg was fully articulating and moved independently of the others, so it was challenging to comprehend which one might be fake. Adler revealed that there was indeed a fake leg at the end of his performance but didn’t reveal which one it was.

My “3 Legs” act on “Penn and Teller: Fool Us” – Season 9, Episode 1.

