Old Timey Musician Sings About Not Wanting Kids

Old-timey musician Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq., who previously had No More F***s to give, crooned an amusing song of his own entitled “I Don’t Want Kids” while accompanying himself on an acoustic ukulele.

I know children can be fun
And yours I’m very fond of it is true
The advantage is that when I grow weary of their noise
I can direct them back to you

I don’t want kids I just want pets
I can’t foresee that this will be one of my great regrets
Your kids are fine
cause they’re not mine
To me, a life without children sounds divine

Here’s an earlier version of the same song performed on banjolele.

Here’s a live version of the song performed at the Craufurd Arms in 2019.


