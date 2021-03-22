Old Timey Musician Sings About Not Wanting Kids

Old-timey musician Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq., who previously had No More F***s to give, crooned an amusing song of his own entitled “I Don’t Want Kids” while accompanying himself on an acoustic ukulele.

I know children can be fun

And yours I’m very fond of it is true

The advantage is that when I grow weary of their noise

I can direct them back to you I don’t want kids I just want pets

I can’t foresee that this will be one of my great regrets

Your kids are fine

cause they’re not mine

To me, a life without children sounds divine

Here’s an earlier version of the same song performed on banjolele.

Here’s a live version of the song performed at the Craufurd Arms in 2019.