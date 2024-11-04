Thom Yorke Reads a Letter About an Unexpectedly Profound Text Sent to a Teenager by Her Mother

The great Thom Yorke read an amusing letter from a father of a teenage girl who was surprised by a text from the girl’s mother asking her what she wanted from life.

I was assisting my 16-year-old daughter with her homework when she received a text from Mum, which read what do you want from life this was unexpected an unexpected and profound question for an exam sitting teenager.

Father and daughter were in the middle of a lovely discussion about her future when a second text from Mum explained that predictive text changed the word “Lidl” (grocery store) to “life”.

5 minutes later she received a second message blaming predictive text for correcting the word Lidl.

This reading was performed for Letters Live in March 2019 at Union Chapel in London.