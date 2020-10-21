A Hilarious ‘This Is Fine’ Window Display in Indianapolis That Aptly Captures the Spirit of Halloween 2020

This house in my neighborhood every year nails Halloween decorations. pic.twitter.com/eX19mACqUv — Gelly Bean (@funangela) October 18, 2020

A resident in the Irvington district of Indianapolis, Indiana quite aptly captured the spirit of 2020 by decorating their home for Halloween with a “This Is Fine” window display that features a hat-wearing dog who declares while peering out the window, that “this is fine” while the world is on fire around him. Neighbor Gelly Bean captured photos of the display both during the day and at night.

This meme was originally part of an original comic series by artist KC Green (previously).

Mike Wigan further animated the display with spooky Halloween graphics.

Nice to see something happy ???? pic.twitter.com/KBBeiCSd3g — mike (@mikewigan) October 19, 2020

While The M.S. Incognito wryly commented that she’s had something similar to this on her home since April 2020.