‘This is Fine’ Vinyl Figure Based on the Meme of a Dog Who’s OK With His World Burning Down Around Him

Pop culture toy and collectibles company Entertainment Earth (previously) is pre-selling a vinyl figure made by Funko of the incredibly popular (and incredibly apt) meme of a hat wearing dog who is enjoying a cup of coffee and declaring that “this is fine” even while world is on fire around him.

This meme was originally part of an original comic series by artist KC Green (previously).

Things around you might be chaotic, but stay calm and remind yourself that you’re “OK with the events that are unfolding” as you gaze at your very own This is Fine Dog Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive. Based on the popular Gunshow comic strip “On Fire” and subsequent “This is Fine” Internet meme and GIF from creator-artist KC Green, the figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box. Really – this is fine!

The figure is expected to ship in December 2020.

Green also is selling a great deal of “This Is Fine” merchandise through his online store, including the wonderful plush version of the dog.

Here’s Green’s original illustration from Gunshow comic #64.

The comic was turned into an animation for an Adult Swim ID.

