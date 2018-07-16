The World’s First Human Body Scanner That Provides Highly Detailed Full Color 3D X-Ray Images

Professor Phil Butler and Professor Anthony Butler, a brilliant father and son team who founded Mars Bioimaging Ltd. in Christchurch, New Zealand have created, in collaboration with CERN, University of Canterbury, University of Otago, Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute and the University of Notre Dame, the Small Bore Spectral Scanner, an amazing CT scanner that provides full color 3D x-ray images. The amount of detail that these scans provide allow doctors to identify concerns and measure tissue, lipid, blood, water and mineral levels far more readily than traditionally flat x-rays and body scans.
Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and FlipboardPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.