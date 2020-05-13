Laughing Squid

The Real Mythology Behind Monsters of ‘The Witcher’

An evocative Netflix video essay focuses on the creepy monsters found within the series The Witcher (previously) and their mythological counterparts. Each of these human-eating monsters has a real place in legends that have existed through legend around the world for hundreds of years.

Sure, there are mutants and mages galore, but the slow-beating heart of The Witcher is in its monsters. While some may be unfamiliar to you, they’ve actually been with us, stalking through human stories for centuries, even millennia.


