Classic Footage of The Who Recording ‘Who Are You’

While promoting the album WHO in 2019, the official account of The Who released classic studio footage of the band recording the song “Who Are You” in May 1978. This footage was included in the 1979 Jeff Stein film, The Kids Are Alright.

A promo film for The Who’s 1978 single ‘Who Are You’ from the album of the same name. Filmed at The Who’s Ramport Studios in Battersea, London on 4 May 1978…

Keith Moon was so full of life at the time, playing so hard that they had to tape his headphones to his head so they would fall off, and then doing a spot-on impression of Roger Daltrey in the recording booth. This was also one of the times that Pete Townshend reminded Moon that he was not welcome to sing.

The only time Moon sang with the band was on the Quadrophenia song “Bell Boy”.