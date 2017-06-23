Laughing Squid

The Members of the Vegetable Orchestra Share the Ideas Behind Their Choice of Instruments

In September 2016 we wrote about The Vegetable Orchestra, an wonderfully unique band that makes playable instruments out of vegetables. Since that time, the members put out a really informative video explaining the idea of the orchestra, how the orchestra was formed, how they chose their specific medium, their general philosophy around creating music and the style of music they play.

The compositions are tailored to suit the specific characteristics of the vegetable instruments being used, in terms of their sonic attributes and practical considerations to optimize performance. Stylistically the music oscillates between organic pop music and aural sound experiments, with inspiration from various sources: Minimal Techno, Ambient, Noise, Pop, New and Electro-Acoustic Music.

