The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain Performs a Rather Engaging Cover of ‘Song 2’ by Blur

While performing at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City in 2018, the talented musicians of the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain (previously) performed a rather engaging, if not surprising cover of “Song 2” by Blur. Lead singer Peter Brooke Turner approached the lyrics with a great deal of gusto, while the rest of the band happily “whoo hoo’d” in time.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. There are old songs, there are new songs, there are sad songs, and there are true songs. There is song one and there is song two and I am gonna sing “Song 2”