An Altruistic Art Curator Gives In to His Baser Selfish Instincts When His Phone Gets Stolen in ‘The Square’

In the Magnolia Pictures film The Square directed by Ruben Östlund, a rather altruistic art curator named Christian (Claes Bang), who is environmentally aware and a good dad to his two children, is studiously planning for an upcoming show also entitled “The Square” when his smartphone is stolen. The search for this piece of technology brings out Christian’s baser selfish instincts, causing him to doubt himself and his whole life. The film opens in theaters on Oct 27, 2017.

The Square is a poignant satirical drama reflecting our times – about the sense of community, moral courage and the affluent person’s need for egocentricity in an increasingly uncertain world. …starring Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss, Dominic West, and Terry Notary.

