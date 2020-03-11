Common Consumer Products Playfully Engage With Food and Nature in a Hyper Surreal 3D Animation

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

“The Shrewd Awakening”, by graphic designers Peter Tomaszewicz (previously) and Christiana Perdiou, is a hyper surreal animated short that shows common consumer products playfully engaging with items of food and with nature itself. The tone of the short is playful and whimsical while interpretation is left very much open to the viewer’s imagination.

Everyday objects flow together in unexpected and serendipitous ways allowing the film to unfold a subconscious narrative that is open to the viewer’s interpretation. The focus is on the hyperreal surrealism; the style that is always apparent in our body of work. It’s illusional with bizarre elements and a humoristic tone.

via The Awesomer