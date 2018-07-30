Laughing Squid

Iconic Hexagon Design From ‘The Shining’ Perfectly Reproduced as Custom Rug, Runner and Carpet

The Overlook Hotel Rug

The online cinema-themed retailer Film and Furniture obtained the official license to create custom reproductions of the iconic David Hicks designed, hexagon carpet from the 1980 Stanley Kubrick film The Shining. This design comes in a 240x170cm (8’x5′) rug for $3,275, a 75x250cm (2’x8′) runner for $2,096 and carpet for about $580 per meter.

The most iconic carpet in film is now available as officially licensed luxury rugs and carpet runners for your own home. The Shining Overlook Hotel rug is made especially for Film and Furniture by the UK’s sole license holder of the original 1960s Hicks’ Hexagon carpet design by legendary interior designer David Hicks

Shining Overlook Hexagon Design Runner

hexagon-carpet-the-shining-david-hicks-600435

< The Shining Carpet

