Iconic Hexagon Design From ‘The Shining’ Perfectly Reproduced as Custom Rug, Runner and Carpet

The online cinema-themed retailer Film and Furniture obtained the official license to create custom reproductions of the iconic David Hicks designed, hexagon carpet from the 1980 Stanley Kubrick film The Shining. This design comes in a 240x170cm (8’x5′) rug for $3,275, a 75x250cm (2’x8′) runner for $2,096 and carpet for about $580 per meter.

via Nerdcore